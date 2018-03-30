Man City Youngster Reveals Extraordinary Lengths Pep Guardiola Goes to in Training

Manchester City youngster Thierry Ambrose has revealed the extreme lengths boss Pep Guardiola goes to in order to make his side adopt the possession-based style.





The 21-year-old, current on loan with Dutch outfit NAC Breda, has spent five years at the Etihad Stadium, where he has honed his skills as a forward.





And despite being away from the Citizens, albeit on a temporary basis, the Frenchman revealed to SFR Sport how impressed he has been with the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich revolutionary since joining in 2016, particularly when training the finest of details in ball retention.

2010: Pep Guardiola manages in Spain 👉 Spain win the World Cup. 🇪🇸🏆



2014: Pep Guardiola manages in Germany 👉 Germany win the World Cup. 🇩🇪🏆



2018: Pep Guardiola manages in England 👉 England _________? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙄 pic.twitter.com/GXrmuocEJT — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 29, 2018

“With Pep, it’s possession and more possession”, Ambrose said. “If you make a silly mistake, he stops training for five or 10 minutes and talk about the pass. After he’s stopped play for 10 minutes, you really don’t want to lose the ball again.”

However, despite being the first team coach, the youngster insisted that the Catalan's work does not stop with those at the highest level.

"He’s changed everything from the Under-6 team to the first team”, he continued. “The reserves were in the same building as the professionals and he restarted everything. He sent us to the young guys.

Everton are the only current Premier League team that Pep Guardiola has failed to beat with Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/yoyc0SDD2m — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 29, 2018

"It’s a bonus when the guys at 10 or 11 are playing in the same way, especially when you’re trying to play out from the back with possession. It’s nice.”

Guardiola's tactical masterclasses on the training pitch are obviously paying dividends, with City already wrapping up the League Cup this season as well as sitting 16 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United in the Premier League and preparing for a Champions League quarter-final showdown with Liverpool next month.