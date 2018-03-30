Man Utd Agree to Let Saudi Arabia Striker Train at Carrington Ahead of World Cup

Manchester United have agreed to allow Saudi Arabia star Mohammad Al-Sahlawi train at their Carrington training base ahead of this summer's World Cup.

The striker is keen to sharpen his game before the international tournament kicks off in Russia in mid-June, and the Premier League giants have allowed Al-Sahlawi to use their training facilities in a bid to build up his match fitness.

The news comes via Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman for Saudi Arabia's General Sports Authority, who took to Twitter (h/t Sky Sports News) to announce the news.

He wrote: "It was agreed with Manchester United for Mohammad Al-Sahlawi to join for a training programme for three weeks. May God benefit him."

The arrangement is part of United's partnership with sporting authorities in the Arabian peninsula -based nation - the country that Al-Sahlawi plies his trade in with club side Al-Nasr.

United and the General Sports Authority signed a commercial deal back in October that will see the 20-times English top flight champions help develop the football industry in Saudi Arabia that is expected to run until 2030.

Just another PR stunt ! — Rutvik Rao (@realrutvikrao) March 30, 2018

The aim of the signed memorandum is to aid Saudi Arabia build upon on their existing public sectors and boost their economy under the watchful eye of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Al-Sahlawi has plundered 23 goals in 24 appearances for his national side since he made his senior bow in the 3-2 loss to Spain back in May 2010.

Club brand...Marketing...Shirt sales. — Don Simón (@Simon_RFC) March 30, 2018

The experienced attacker has bagged 11 goals in all competitions for Al-Nasr this term too but, with the Saudi league drawing to a close earlier in March, wishes to keep his fitness levels topped up ahead of the World Cup in under three months' time.

Saudi Arabia will face host Russia, as well as Egypt and Uruguay, in Group A at the World Cup.

