Manchester City Ready £75m Bid for Real Madrid Superstar As Confidence Grows Over Summer Deal

Manchester City are lining up a whopping £75m summer swoop for Real Madrid star Isco, with the Citizens' confidence in completing deal reportedly growing.

The runaway Premier League leaders are known admirers of the 25-year old, with former manager Manuel Pellegrini believed to have failed in an attempt to bring Isco to the club, prior to him joining Real from struggling Malaga.

According to the Daily Mirror, Pep Guardiola has made Isco his primary transfer target this summer, with the club looking to add reinforcements to a squad that is sure to be defending the Premier League crown next season.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

The creative midfielder is said to be frustrated with life at the Santiago Bernabeu, with a reported falling out with manager Zinedine Zidane leading the midfielder to consider his future options.

Despite scoring a hat-trick in midweek as Spain destroyed Argentina 6-1, the Spaniard revealed after the game to reporters that he doesn't believe Zidane to have any confidence in his ability.

“In Madrid, I don’t have the confidence a player needs. The matches with the national team give me life. Here, I have the confidence of the coach," Isco said.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

“I want to show that I’m a good player. (Julen) Lopetegui shows me confidence with the minutes he gives me. Maybe I’m the problem in Madrid. I don’t know how to win Zidane’s confidence.”

Though City believe they are in pole position to tie up a deal for Isco, they face competition from Real's neighbourhood rivals Atletico Madrid in order to seal his signature, with Los Rojiblancos understood to be keen on bringing him to the Wanda Metropolitano.

They remain favourites to seal his signature though, with Isco thought to be seeking a new challenge in the Premier League.