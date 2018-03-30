Manchester United Set to Beat Chelsea to Signing of Exciting Tottenham Hotspur Youngster

Manchester United are eyeing a move for exciting Tottenham Hotspur teenager Nonso Madueke.

The 16-year-old midfielder turned down a two-year scholarship with Spurs, despite having a clear pathway to a first team that currently has a core of young English players.

According to the Daily Mail, the England youth international prefers a move to Old Trafford and is currently at a youth football tournament on the continent with the Red Devils' Under-16 team.

United academy scouts have been tracking Madueke for 18 months, and the youngster is said to have linked up with a United contingent at the MIC Tournament in Spain.

However, a follower of the Manchester United academy has posted on Twitter that the youngster doesn't appear to be in the squad at the tournament.

It seems like he's not actually in the squad. Not sure what's happening with him — jb8521 (@jb_8521) March 29, 2018

Madueke is an exciting prospect who is highly valued by academy staff at Spurs. The youngster was registered to play for Spurs in the UEFA Youth League - an Under-19 competition that shadows the Champions League - this season.

The chance to join Manchester United may have been too good to turn down, with youngsters Scott McTominay, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford all flourishing having progressed through the Under-18 team at Carrington.

The youngster attracted attention of scouts across England when he was named player of the tournament at the Sonnenland Cup in 2017.

United u16s won their 2nd game of the Mic Cup 13-0 against Stryx Sports from Egypt. Goals from Iqbal x4, McCann x2, Gundogan x2, Wellens x2, Iestyn Hughes, Alfie Hughes & Savage — jb8521 (@jb_8521) March 29, 2018

When Madueke moves on, Tottenham will be due compensation due to the fact that they offered the youngster a deal.

Chelsea, who have had immense success at Under-18 level in recent years, are said to be keen on bringing Madueke across London.

United won their opening game in the MIC tournament against FC Martinec 4-0 and thrashed Stryx Sports 13-0 in their second fixture.