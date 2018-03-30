Massimiliano Allegri Brushes Aside Paulo Dybala Speculation After Atletico Madrid Links Intensify

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has laughed off reports claiming ace Paulo Dybala could be on his way to Atletico Madrid this summer.





The LaLiga outfit are said to be considering a big-money move for the Argentine as a potential replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who is expected to cut ties with the Wanda Metropolitano outfit during the next transfer window with Barcelona the most likely destination.

Antoine Griezmann (55) has scored more goals for Atletico Madrid in La Liga than any other player since 2015/16; 34 more goals than the next player.



Dream 😍 pic.twitter.com/6FkUxxZw6n — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 28, 2018

Reports surrounding the 24-year-old's future at Juve intensified still after it was claimed that the talisman had lunch with Atleti boss Diego Simeone before watching Argentina's 6-1 humbling at the hands of Spain in the country's capital on Tuesday.





However, when questions regarding Dybala's future surfaced ahead of his side's crucial Serie A showdown with AC Milan this weekend, Allegri was quick to brush aside any potential speculation.

.@GuillemBalague: “There’s no doubt about it, Diego Simeone wants Paulo Dybala. With the expected departure of Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid will look to bring more quality into the team.”



Full answer 👉 https://t.co/YkSGY7ScVu #AskGuillem https://t.co/8iNfcxNNt1 — Sky Sports LaLiga (@SkyRevista) March 30, 2018

"I hope Simeone at least offered him lunch", the Juve manager told his pre-match press conference, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "It happens. At this moment, the only important thing is for him to have a great end to the season, because it would be worth a lot to Juventus but also to him."

Reports claim that Dybala recently committed his future in Turin by putting pen to paper on a new £120,000-a-week deal, which would go some way in explaining Allegri's composed reaction.





However, it is not just the striker who is the subject of other clubs' interest at Juventus, with the Italian manager himself said to be on the radar of both Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

🎙 @OfficialAllegri: "I have a contract with Juventus until 2020. I'm happy here and it's my intention to stay."#JuveMilan pic.twitter.com/9C2fYvMI0J — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 30, 2018

But despite the links, the 50-year-old once again assured those at the press conference of his devotion to the Old Lady.





"I've said many times: I have a contract with Juventus until 2020, I'm very happy here and I want to stay", he added.