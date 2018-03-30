​Michy Batshuayi Slams UEFA After Closure of 'Racist or Discriminatory Behaviour' Investigation

By 90Min
March 30, 2018

Michy Batshuayi has criticised UEFA's decision to dismiss his allegations of racist chanting during Borussia Dortmund's Europa League tie against Atalanta last month. 

Following the 1-1 draw in Italy, the on-loan Chelsea talisman claimed that "monkey noises" had emanated from stands which housed La Dea's home support. 

However, the governing body stated on Thursday that it had elected not to take any further action against Nerazzurri, despite the 24-year-old Belgian's alleged account of events. 

“The CEDB (control, ethics and disciplinary body) has decided… to close the disciplinary proceedings opened for racist or discriminatory behaviour”, UEFA's website read

Understandably, Batshuayi was left displeased with the outcome, and took to Twitter to respond: "LOL. Must be my imagination", the striker wrote, before adding: "Its just monkey noise who cares ? » 2018 guys..." accompanied by laughing emojis.


The Dortmund man had said on Twitter after the match: “2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands … really ?! Hope you have fun watching the rest of EuropaLeague on TV while we are through #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther”

Although there will be no action taken from the Dortmund man's claims, Atalanta were fined 34,000 euros for fireworks, thrown objects and blocked stairways. 

UEFA also handed BVB a financial penance; with their punishment at 40,000 euros for the setting off of fireworks and objects being thrown during the fixture in Italy.

Meanwhile, UEFA also announced on Thursday that Basel had been fined 8,000 euros for their fans' use of pyrotechnics during their Champions League last-16 clash with Manchester City earlier this month. 

