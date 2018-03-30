Pep Guardiola Issues Big Update on Man City Star's Fitness Ahead of Everton & Liverpool Clashes

Manchester City Pep Guardiola has issued an update on the fitness of striker Sergio Agüero ahead of Manchester City's trip to Everton on Saturday evening and the crunch Champions League clash with Liverpool next week.

The news follows reports earlier today from Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez Haya, who claimed on Twitter that Agüero would not be risked for the game. Alvarez is a Manchester correspondent for multiple Spanish media outlets, and also posted a video on Twitter of him in Manchester City's press room earlier on Friday.

Kun Agüero won't be avalaible against Everton. He is feeling much better but they decide in the training of this morning to wait and won't risk until he is 100% fit. He is doubt for Liverpool game (now is more % that he won't play than yes),but depends on the evolution this days. — Jose Alvarez Haya (@10JoseAlvarez) March 30, 2018

"He is feeling much better but they decide in the training of this morning to wait and won't risk until he is 100% fit. He is doubt for Liverpool game (now is more % that he won't play than yes), but depends on the evolution this days."

#PEP: @aguerosergiokun is much much better but we will see tomorrow if he will be involved. #efcvcity — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 30, 2018

However, Guardiola was not so definite about Agüero's situation when he came out to face the media in his pre-match press conference at City Football Academy, and told reporters: "Agüero is much, much, much better. We will see tomorrow [if he will be involved]."

England defender John Stones is the only other injury doubt for City, with Guardiola confirming that he has an otherwise fully fit squad.

"John Stones had concussion from the last game. He feels really good but the rules are seven days off so that is why he is not available. The others are okay," he said.