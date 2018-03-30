Premier League Trio on Alert as Schalke Admit Star Man Is Expected to Leave This Summer

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham look set to do battle in the fight for Schalke 04 midfielder Max Meyer's signature, after the Bundesliga club confirmed the midfielder is likely to leave this summer.

The much coveted 22-year old is out of contract next summer, with talks over a new deal believed to have stalled throughout the campaign as Meyer weighs up his future options.

He is known to have suitors all around Europe, with the club, as reported by Goal, now seemingly resigned to losing their prized asset in the summer.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

"At the moment we can and must expect that Max leaves the club in the summer. Everything suggests that," Schalke's Sporting Director Christian Heidel told reporters. "At the moment there is no offer from us and no wish from Max to have a conversation again."

News of Meyer's impending departure is likely to reignite the interest of Premier League trio Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham, who are all understood to have been monitoring his contract situation over the past 12 months.

A move to England is not the only option available to Meyer though, with La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid also believed to be keen on securing the German's signature.

Meyer is a graduate of the Gelsenkirchen club's youth academy, and has made close to 200 appearances for the club since his first-team career began in 2012.