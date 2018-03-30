Sam Allardyce Provides Injury Update on Everton Midfield Duo Ahead of Man City Clash

Sam Allardyce has provided an injury update on two of Everton's key midfielders - and revealed his level of interest in reported target Jack Wilshere.

The Toffees boss spoke to the press (h/t Liverpool Echo) ahead of Saturday's home encounter with Premier League leaders Manchester City and was quizzed on how Idrissa Gana Gueye and Gylfi Sigurdsson were.

Gueye returned from international duty with Senegal early due to a muscle issue he had picked up in Everton's win over Stoke a fortnight ago, while Sigurdsson is in the midst of a rehab programme he's working through after he suffered a knee injury against Brighton earlier in March.

👤 | Allardyce says @IGanaGueye will be assessed tomorrow to see if he is fit to face @ManCity. Adds Sigurdsson is walking without a brace. #EFChttps://t.co/LzxN6ALpzw — Everton (@Everton) March 30, 2018

Allardyce admitted that Gueye would be touch and go for the visit of Pep Guardiola's City, but revealed his Icelandic talisman was making steady progress in his own recovery.

The 63-year-old said: "We'll give him (Gueye) the next 24 hours. Our midfield area is quite light so we'll wait and see. Tom Davies trained yesterday so he's okay.

"Gylfi is walking with no brace but that process goes on from week to week. His aim is to get fit as quick as he can."

Allardyce, meanwhile, once again underlined his admiration for Arsenal contract rebel Wilshere as rumours continue to swirl about a free transfer switch to Goodison Park.

The England international has only three months left to run on his Emirates deal and is in a stand off with the Gunners over his salary package in north London.

🗞 Everton are believed to be in pole position to sign Jack Wilshere should he leave Arsenal in the summer [Various] pic.twitter.com/WxAwe87mS1 — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) March 29, 2018

Everton are reportedly the favourites to sign Wilshere if he decides to walk away from Arsenal and, whilst he wouldn't drawn on an official 'yes or no' answer about the club's interest, Allardyce stated that the 26-year-old would be someone the Blues 'are interested in'.

He added: "Any player that is available or is to leave his club, of a decent quality, would be of interest to us. But we have a huge amount of players here already."