Tottenham Could Soon Agree Deal With Real Madrid for Out of Favour Youngster

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for out of favour Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, and a £37.7m move could well be on the cards for the Croatian international. The 23-year-old has received little game time this season from Zinedine Zidane and a departure may be his only option.

He arrived back in 2015, and has impressed a lot since his debut for the club - racking up 98 appearances in total as a good backup for Los Blancos. However, this season has seen Kovacic receive limited opportunites at the Bernabeu, and Tottenham have already been linked with the youngster.

And now, according to AS (via Sports Lens), they are now said to be in a position to agree a deal with the Bernabeu outfit, with the 23-year-old looking to move away from the club.

His arrival would add another powerful addition to an already strong midfield, and a deal worth around £37m could see him move to the Premier League giants.

GASTON DE CARDENAS/GettyImages

The other teams in the report come as the likes of AS Roma as well as his former club Inter. Real do not want to let the midfielder leave the club, but may be forced into the sale should a strong offer come his way.

If interest in Kovacic is as hot as is reported, we could well see a three way tug of war break out over his future. It's uncertain whether the player himself fancies a return to Inter - or even a return to Italy for that matter, but only time will tell.