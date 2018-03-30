Watford vs Bournemouth Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

The international break is over and Premier League clubs will be back in action this Easter weekend. 10th and 11th place Bournemouth and Watford will face off Saturday in what could be a very evenly contested game.

The Cherries and the Hornets are level on points heading into this one and lead the pack of clubs battling for Premier League survival. Despite being 10th in the table, only six points separate Bournemouth and 17th place West Ham.

Here's the rundown on Saturday's fixture.

Classic Encounter

Watford managed just the six goals when they met Bournemouth in the Championship for the first time in August 2013. The Cherries had just been promoted from League One and did not get off to the best of starts when they came to visit the Hornets.

Gabriele Angella opened the scoring for Watford with a close range effort. Bournemouth actually equalised shortly after through Lewis Grabban to bring the game all square heading into half time.

A second half rout from Watford would ensure that they went top of the Championship table. Angella added his second goal. Lewis McGugan opened his scoring account for Watford and Troy Deeney scored a second half hat-trick to make it 6-1 and a miserable outing for the Cherries.

Junior Stanislas vs Kiko Femenia

Junior Stanislas has scored 4️⃣ goals in his last 7️⃣ @premierleague games 🔥

Junior Stanislas is the man in form for Bournemouth right now. The Englishman has registered more shots on target this season than any other Bournemouth player and has netted four times in his last seven league matches for his efforts.

His late free-kick effort against West Brom in Bournemouth's last game earned the Cherries a valuable three points. The 28-year-old will be hoping to score in his third consecutive league game when he goes up against Watford on Saturday.

Up against him will be Watford's Kiko Femenia. Like many of the Watford players, Femenia started the season brightly but has since seen his form taper off. Injuries have hampered him in that time, but he will need to be back at his best to come up against an inform Stanislas.

Team News



Watford could have a number of key players missing for this one, including new loan signing Gerard Deulofeu - who has an ankle injury. Tom Cleverley (thigh), Christian Kabasele (hamstring), Nathaniel Chalobah (knee), and Younes Kaboul (foot) are all expected to miss out.

For Bournemouth, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was forced to pull out of international duty with Bosnia due to a knee problem, but is expected to return in time for Saturday's game. Defenders Simon Francis and Adam Smith are injury doubts for this one with respective thigh and knee injuries.

Harry Arter is also suffering with calf injury. Tyrone Mings remains a long term absentee with a lower back problem.

Potential Watford Starting Lineup: Gomes; Janmaat, Mariappa, Prodl, Holebas; Doucoure, Capoue; Femenia, Pereyra, Richarlison; Deeney





Potential Bournemouth Starting Lineup: Begovic; Cook, Ake, Daniels; Fraser, Gosling, Cook, Stanislas; King, Wilson, Mousset

Prediction

Congratulations on your @England debut, @lewiscook_! 👏



The first Cherries player to represent the Three Lions whilst at the club... 🦁🍒

Watford have not lost to Bournemouth in the Premier League, but have drawn four of the last five meetings with the Cherries. They will have a point to prove after heavy defeats to Arsenal and Liverpool in their last two games. Javi Garcia's men have a good chance to redeem themselves here. Watford have won their last three home matches.

Bournemouth continue to blow hot and cold this season. The Cherries beat West Brom in their last game to end a run of four league games without a win. These sides a pretty evenly matched heading into Saturday, and could share the spoils as a result.

Prediction: Watford 2-2 Bournemouth