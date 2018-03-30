West Ham Star Set to Retain Starting Place As Hammers' Board Brace for Further Fan Unrest

Joe Hart is in line to keep his place in West Ham's starting lineup despite his error during Burnley's third goal in the 3-0 defeat three weeks ago.

The goalkeeper is set to see off competition from Adrian and be given the nod to start by David Moyes, according to the Times, after the Scot removed all blame off his confidence-shot goalie.

Hart spilled Johann Berg Gudmundsson's fierce strike that eventually led to the Clarets bagging a third at the London Stadium earlier in March, but Moyes has supposedly pardoned the 30-year-old due to the Hammers' players being distracted by the protests inside the ground that took place after Burnley's second goal.

It was Hart's first start since late November after he had lost his place to fellow shot stopper Adrian but, with the Spaniard also failing to stake his claim for a regular spot, Moyes reversed his decision and chose to recall Hart almost a month ago.

Moyes is expected to make an official decision late on Friday but it would appear his gut feeling is telling him to stick with the maligned keeper to try and boost his self-belief ahead of the season's final fixtures.



West Ham face Southampton on their home ground on Saturday with extra police officers drafted in to quell any potential unrest due to the ugly scenes that marred their last home game in the Premier League.

Pitch invasions and angry chants aimed at the club's owners David Gold and David Sullivan drew widespread condemnation from the British press and other football fans as West Ham supporters vented their fury over what they were witnessing.

The extra security is set to cost the taxpayer around £60,000 as the Irons look to maintain a tight hold on any possible trouble if the struggling Saints win a nailed on six-pointer against relegation-threatened West Ham this weekend.

Temporary barricades are also expected to encircle the director's box at the London Stadium to prevent fans getting close to Gold and Sullivan.

But West Ham fans will protest outside the club's stadium before the game to voice their displeasure at the running of the team.

