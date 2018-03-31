Arjen Robben Eager to Extend Career But Claims a Move to China or US Would Be 'Step Backwards'

Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben has insisted he wants to continue playing at the highest level beyond this season as he claimed a move overseas to China or the US would be a 'step backwards'.

The 34-year-old's contract with the Bavarian giants expires at the end of the season, and although an extension is yet to be tabled, the Dutch midfielder is adamant that he remains 'strong enough' to continue playing domestic football.

Speculation over Bayern's unwillingness to offer a new deal has to led to rumours surrounding Robben's retirement from the game or a move overseas, but the 34-year-old is not interested in any financial gains from such a move.

On his future, Robben told DAZN, via Goal: "I feel good at the moment and definitely want to continue playing.

"With all due respect, China and America are a step backward. I play at the highest level and Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, that's fun."

However, Robben's desire to extend his nine-year career with Bayern is subject to the club's search for a new manager, leaving a question mark over his role in the side, a role which has seen him feature predominantly on the bench this season, something he is not particularly fond of due to his burning desire to succeed.

He added: "I can not do that, I love football too much.

"You can explain egoism negatively or positively, you need a positive egoism in football. We have several players who can decide on a game, these personalities are needed in a team, but the team has to be in harmony too.

"You have to be upset when you're not on the pitch, but at the same time it's important to be a team player and get the best possible performance when you're needed."