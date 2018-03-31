Atletico Madrid Deny Making Formal Contact With Paulo Dybala as Potential Griezmann Replacement

Atletico Madrid have denied reports suggesting they have initiated contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala as they look to cover the potential loss of Antoine Griezmann.

The future of the French striker at Wanda Metropolitano is under a cloud - despite being contracted until 2022 - as speculation over a possible move continues to rumble on following a collapsed transfer to Manchester United last summer, despite having a €100m release clause.

Image by Joanna Durkan

Barcelona are said to be interested suitors ahead of the summer window which has reportedly left Atletico to turn to Dybala as his replacement, however they deny having made any contact with the Juventus man - per Marca.





According to the report, outlets from Italy have suggested a five-year deal for Dybala has already been agreed between the two parties with a €150m bid needed to secure the forward from Turin.

Dybala got caught dining with Simeone.

Griezmann might be on his way out, imagine if Dybala signs for Atletico as his replacement, oh my — Jav (@JVRSRN4) March 22, 2018

Atletico were said to be willing to offer defender Stefan Savic as makeweight in the deal, but the Spanish outfit have denied all claims by insisting they only remain interested in keeping hold of Griezmann.

However, despite Diego Simeone confirming that he met Dybala last week in a restaurant in Madrid in a casual setting, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri refused to be concerned as he looked to the funny side of the meeting.





He joked: "I hope Simeone at least offered to buy him lunch.

"These things happen. You go to the restaurant and perhaps Simeone is there."

Griezmann and Dybala have scored 23 and 21 goals respectively this season, with Atletico currently placed second in La Liga whilst Juventus forge ahead a top of Serie A.