Bayern Munich secured their third Der Klassiker victory of the season in style on Saturday, with a five-goal haul in the first half proving just how far away Borussia Dortmund are from returning to their former glory.

Jupp Heynckes' side could have been crowned champions this weekend had it not been for Schalke's win over Freiburg earlier in the day, but crushing their Westphalian rivals certainly helped alleviate any disappointment.

Dortmund remain in the top three in the league table despite their humiliating defeat, but Eintracht Frankfurt can move level on points with Die Schwarzgelben with a victory over Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Bayern were looking to make a statement at the Allianz Arena and clearly wanted the three points, opting to start Thomas Müller and James Rodríguez in midfield.

Saturday's visitors decided to start 22-year-old defender Manuel Akanji as was expected, but the partnership of Mahmoud Dahoud and Gonzalo Castro raised a few eyebrows before kick off.

A clever flick from Thomas Müller offered Bayern their first sighter of goal but his left-footed effort went harmlessly wide after just two minutes. Michy Batshuayi then responded instantly to win Dortmund a corner and Mario Götze's effort sailed over the crossbar from the resulting set piece.

With less than five minutes on the clock, Robert Lewandowski had the ball in the back of the net after appearing to beat Borussia Dortmund's offside trap. Replays showed that the Polish striker was standing in an offside position but VAR controversially decided to let the goal stand.

The Video Assistant Referee then came to Dortmund's rescue when Franck Ribéry appeared to double Bayern's lead three minutes later.

Could have been 2, but VAR says no 😕 @FranckRibery thundered it in, but was inches offside. #FCBBVB 1-0 pic.twitter.com/F0H0T7vVR6 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 31, 2018

The Frenchman calmly put the ball in the net after outstanding work from Müller but a slight touch from James Rodríguez left him in an offside position - with the disallowed goal causing anti-DFB (German FA) chants to ring round Bavaria.

Bayern's frowns were instantly turned upside down when David Alaba and Rodriguez combined down the left flank, with the Colombian's left-footed strike having too much power for Roman Bürki to keep out.

Things went from bad to worse for Borussia Dortmund when Gonzalo Castro needlessly lost possession in the middle of the park.

Bayern quickly switched from defence into attack and Lewandowski teed up an unmarked Müller, with the raumdeuter making no mistake from close range.

103 - @esmuellert_ scored his 103rd #Bundesliga goal for @FCBayernEN passing Dieter Hoeneß (102) on the clubs all time scoring list. Only Gerd Müller (365), Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (162) and Roland Wohlfarth (119) scored more for Bayern. Mullered. #FCBBVB — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 31, 2018

Bayern Munich continued to assert their dominance and the hosts had the ball in the back of the net two more times before the break.

Franck Ribéry tore Dortmund to shreds to set up Lewandowski in what appeared to be the last action of the half, but the French winger found himself through on goal before the referee blew his whistle and he dinked the ball over an onrushing Bürki.

Bayern completely switched gears in the second half and started using a more possession-based style of play, something which kept their huge lead intact and only frustrated Dortmund even further.

The second half has begun ⏱️ Will @FCBayernEN add to their 5-0 lead, or will @BVB get a consolation or two? #DerKlassiker #FCBBVB pic.twitter.com/2joo5cjN9B — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 31, 2018

Roman Bürki and Sokratis came to Dortmund's rescue in the opening 15 minutes after the break to prevent Arjen Robben and James Rodríguez from adding to the scoreline.

Mario Götze then found himself with a chance to strike the ball from the edge of the penalty area and his left-footed effort found a way past Sven Ulreich. However, the World Cup winner was denied a goal back at the Allianz Arena by the base of the post.

Robert Lewandowski had the chance to get another goal against his former side but the Polish striker couldn't get his shot into the corner of the goal, allowing Bürki to get down quickly and save the low effort.

What a disaster for #BVB. They are lacking in every area. I haven't seen anything like this since the 2014 World Cup semifinals. They got everything wrong from the lineup to the players in the squad. Things need to change this summer. #FCBBVB — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) March 31, 2018

Dortmund's best player on Saturday Lukasz Piszczek troubled Ulreich with a shot on his weaker foot but the visitors continued to struggle in creating any real chances.

Lewandowski was able to complete his hat-trick before the final whistle to round off the scoring in what was the last talking point of the game.

Substitute Joshua Kimmich combined with Thomas Müller to open up some space and the ball was put on a plate for the Poland international to score his 10th career goal against Borussia Dortmund.