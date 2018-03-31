Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund clash at Allianz Arena in the latest installment of Der Klassiker on Saturday.

The rivalry has been one-sided this season, with Bayern winning the league matchup at Dortmund 3-1 in November, while also ousting Dortmund in the round of 16 of the DFB Pokal (German Cup) in December. If Schalke is unable to beat Freiburg earlier in the day, then Bayern could wrap up its sixth straight Bundesliga title with a third win this season over Dortmund.

Peter Stoger's side will be out to play spoiler while it claws its way to a Champions League place. BVB enters the day four points clear of fifth-place Leverkusen, but a slip-up in Munich could reduce its margin for error considerably.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.