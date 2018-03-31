Brighton 0-2 Leicester: Foxes Strengthen European Hopes With Smash & Grab Win Against Seagulls

Brighton's 100th top-flight match ended in defeat as Vicente Iborra and Jamie Vardy scored to improve Leicester's Europa League prospects.

Both managers made one change from their previous Premier League lineups. Brighton handed Jurgen Locadia his first league start in place of Anthony Knockaert, while Claude Puel brought Marc Albrighton in for Demarai Gray.

After a slow start to the match, it was Locadia who nearly unlocked the Leicester defence with a cross from the right which just eluded Jose Izquierdo in the centre. Iborra registered the first shot on target but his header did not cause undue concern for Matt Ryan.

Glenn Murray spurned two good chances to put the Seagulls ahead, firing over Kasper Schmeichel's crossbar after Harry Maguire had given the ball away and then shooting wide after Pascal Gross played him in.

Riyad Mahrez tested Ryan with a low shot as the game started to open up, but that momentum was halted by the half time whistle, bringing a disappointing half to a close.

HT: All square at the break but Albion have had the better of the play. The best chance of the game fell to Murray, as he latched onto a through-ball from Gross, but the striker’s close-range effort dropped narrowly wide of the target. #BHAFC 0 #LCFC 0 #BHALEI pic.twitter.com/1L1Hd6qIFw — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) March 31, 2018

Gross got Brighton's first shot on target early in the second half but Schmeichel pushed it away. Dunk headed over for the hosts and Vardy produced a back-heel which rolled wide as neither side could find the cutting edge.

Brighton were handed a golden opportunity to take the lead when Wilfred Ndidi fouled Izquierdo in the box, but Murray's penalty was pushed away by Schmeichel. They were made to pay soon after as Chilwell's cross was headed in by Iborra to give the visiting fans something to shout about.

3 - Kasper Schmeichel has now saved three Premier League penalties (14 faced), the same number his dad Peter saved in his PL career (3 from 21 faced). Genetics. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2018

Shane Duffy was fouled by Ndidi on the edge of the box as Brighton looked for a response and after some remarkable histrionics, Ndidi was given his marching orders. Solly March's free kick was central but well-hit and Schmeichel had to push it over for a corner.

Leicester sealed the win in added time on the counter attack as substitute Gray rolled the ball across the face of goal for Vardy, who tapped in to keep Leicester in contention for a place in Europe.