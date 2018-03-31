Chelsea Boss Warns Mauricio Pochettino That True Success Is Measured Through Silverware

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has warned his Tottenham counterpart Mauricio Pochettino that although the Blues don't have a new stadium or a talent pool of homegrown players, true managerial success is measured through silverware.

The Italian boss lifted the Premier League title during his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge and he was narrowly denied a domestic double in the FA Cup final by Arsenal.

Conte claimed that every manager wants to end each season with a trophy in their hands, insinuating that the Spurs boss could be a more decorated manager away from the Premier League.

"I think that every manager wants to win a trophy," Conte said, as quoted by the Times. "I must be honest, if you want to win trophies, maybe for important managers, it’s easier to go to another country. In England, if you stay here, never, never will it be easy to win trophies."





The 48-year-old is known to admire Pochettino's work at Tottenham, conceding that the north Londoners are currently "ahead" of Chelsea. He even visited the Argentine manager at Spurs when Conte was still in charge of the Azzurri four years ago.

27 - Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 27 home league matches against Spurs (W18, D9) since losing 2-1 in February 1990. Positivity. — OptaChelsea (@OptaChels) March 30, 2018

(You may also like Chelsea Determined to See Off Rivals Man Utd in Pursuit of Tottenham Defensive Star)

"For sure, now, [Tottenham] are ahead of us," Conte added. "But, despite this, last season we were able to win the title and reach the final of the FA Cup.

"Every important manager wants to finish the season with a trophy. This is the truth."