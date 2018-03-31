Chelsea & England Legend Ray Wilkins in Critical Condition Following Heart Attack at Home

By 90Min
March 31, 2018

Former England and Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins is in critical condition in a London hospital after suffering from a heart attack at home.

The 61-year-old is said to be fighting for his life in intensive care after he was rushed to hospital from his home in Surrey after suffering a cardiac arrest and a fall which led to doctors putting him in an induced coma. 

Speaking to the Mirror, Wilkins' wife Jackie said: “He’s in hospital, he’s had a cardiac arrest and is in intensive care.

“He is not in a good state at all, I’m afraid. He’s critically ill. The cardiac arrest led to a fall which has meant he’s had to be put in an induced coma. It’s very, very bad.

“It’s a very difficult time for the family. He’s going to have a further scan on Tuesday. We hope to have an update then. It’s been a very difficult time for us,” she added. 

Wilkins played for Manchester United, AC Milan, Rangers, QPR and made 84 appearances for England during his 24-year playing career and has recently been working as a pundit for Talksport and Sky Sports following over 17-years as an assistant manager. 

Following the breaking news former players and fellow pundits took to social media to offer their well wishes, with former Chelsea captain Frank Lampard writing: "All thoughts and strength with this man and his family tonight. An absolute gentleman."


As a regular pundit on Sky Sport News, his broadcast colleagues said: "All our thoughts and strength are with Ray and his family at this difficult time."

