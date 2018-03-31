Chelsea Growing Increasingly Concerned That Thibaut Courtois Will Lose Fitness Race for Spurs Clash

Chelsea are growing increasingly worried that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set to miss the club's crucial league clash against Tottenham on Sunday as he is losing his race against fitness after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier this month.

The 25-year-old was forced to withdraw from international duty after suffering the injury in the Blues' FA Cup victory over Leicester City, and has yet to return to full training ahead of the weekend's fixtures.

Thibaut Courtois is staying, no Chelsea fan should be disappointed except the ones who are reactionary. He's a great keeper who fights for the jersey and will only get better. pic.twitter.com/02bTErkhJn — Mod (@HazardChaos_) March 26, 2018

Courtois joins Tottenham's Harry Kane in a late fitness battle with both clubs expected to make a late decision over their ability to feature in their respective matchday squads - per the Telegraph.

The Belgium international was said to be hopeful of making a recovery in time for the encounter at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues are cautious of putting all their eggs in one basket and have placed Willy Cabellero on standby as a result.

Image by Joanna Durkan

The former Manchester City stopper has made 10 appearances for Chelsea this term, with just one league game to his name - which only came in January during the 4-0 victory over Brighton.

Despite a victory against Tottenham on Sunday ensuring the gap to the fourth-placed side is cut to two Antonio Conte is refusing to take any risks in his team selection with the view to ensuring any lingering injury is not aggravated.

The Blues are hopeful, however, that defender Andreas Christensen will win his race against fitness to take his place in the back line on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to put a line through Kane's involvement as his return to training following ankle ligament damage has left him desperate to play apart in what will be a fierce grudge match against the reigning league champions.