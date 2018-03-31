Liverpool climbed up to second in the Premier League table after a late Mohamed Salah strike rescued all three points for the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp's side defeating Crystal Palace 1-2 at Selhurst Park.

Palace took a surprising early lead in the 10th minute when Luka Milovojevic smashed home a penalty after Wilfried Zaha had been brought down by Loris Karius.

Liverpool equalised moments after the break, Sadio Mane sweeping James Milner's cross past Wayne Hennessey. Christian Benteke missed two glorious chances for Palace in quick succession, and the Eagles were made to pay in the 84th minute when Salah rifled the ball past Hennessey.

BIG three points. Relief at the final whistle. pic.twitter.com/JpjsWk4gQN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2018

After a quiet start, the hosts should have taken the lead with the first chance of the game in the eighth minute. McArthur played an excellent over the top ball from within his own area which Zaha brought down in the Liverpool box, but his subsequent shot was tipped over the bar by Karius.

The visitors nearly took the lead two minutes later from a corner when Van Dijk's header looked to be heading on target before Mane inadvertently diverted it behind for a goal kick to Palace.

Seconds later the Eagles were awarded a penalty. Benteke flicked on Hennessey's clearance down the inside-left channel to Zaha breaking into the box, the winger then flicked the ball over the onrushing Karius who clattered into him. Milivojevic stepped up and smashed the resulting spot kick into the bottom left corner with Karius diving to the right.

4 - No player has won more Premier League penalties this season than Wilfried Zaha (4, level with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Raheem Sterling). Targeted. #CRYLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2018

Liverpool thought they had equalised on the half hour mark but Mane's header was correctly ruled out for offside. 10 minutes later, following some good work down the left, Milner whipped in a cross which Firmino met from 10 yards out but his header flashed high and very wide of the goal.

The lacklustre visitors went close to equalising just before half-time, when Mane flicked on Milner's corner delivery at the near post but Hennessey got down well to push the ball clear.

Liverpool started the second half on the front foot and found their equaliser in the 48th minute. Firmino tapped the ball to Milner on the edge of the box on the left, his subsequent low cross found Mane at the front post and the Senegal international side-footed past Hennessey from four yards out.

Benteke wasted a glorious chance to put the home side back in front in the 58th minute. Milner's attempted pass out was blocked by Milivojevic and the ball looped up to Townsend who nodded the ball on to Benteke. The Palace striker was clean through and one on one with Karius but somehow sent his shot over the bar from 10 yards out.

Sadio Mané has now scored more Premier League goals (5) against Crystal Palace than any other side; scoring in both games this season.



Something finally goes right. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/VmPG1flRKG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 31, 2018

Seconds later, Benteke missed another glorious opportunity. Van Dijk's pass out from the back was intercepted by Townsend who then drove down the right side before he fed the ball to Benteke inside the box.

The Palace striker could have passed to Zaha, who was better positioned to his left, but decided to instead shoot and his effort looped over the bar from 12 yards out.

Mane should have been red carded in the 61st minute when he prevented Townsend from breaking into the box by intentionally grabbing the ball. A free kick was awarded but referee Neil Swarbrick decided against issuing a second yellow.

Mane is a lucky lucky boy there! Already on a yellow, should definitely have had a second there for deliberate handball!#CRYLIV — 90min (@90min_Football) March 31, 2018

Van Aanholt curled the resulting free kick towards the top left corner but Karius was equal to it and palmed the ball over.

Palace were made to pay for their earlier wastefulness in the 84th minute when Liverpool took the lead for the first time thanks to a likely source.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's deep cross from the right looped to Robertson on the left edge of the box, the full-back swept the ball back across goal to Salah, who took a touch before rifling an effort past Hennessey from eight yards out.