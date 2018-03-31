Darron Gibson & Sunderland Part Ways by 'Mutual Consent' Following Drink-Driving Suspension

Darron Gibson has left Sunderland by mutual consent, the club confirmed on Saturday.

The Black Cats had suspended the 30-year-old after being charged by police for drink-driving ahead of the north east side's 2-0 defeat to Preston North End earlier this month - in which the midfielder was not set to feature due to injury.

In a statement on Sunderland's official website, they revealed that the decision had been taken following the conclusion of the Republic of Ireland international's punishment.

📰 Following the conclusion of his recent suspension, Darron Gibson will leave #SAFC by mutual consent.https://t.co/d4PxhqK26J — Sunderland AFC 🔴⚪ (@SunderlandAFC) March 31, 2018

"Following the conclusion of his recent suspension, Darron Gibson will leave Sunderland AFC by mutual consent", the short announcement read.

The former Everton and Manchester United player joined the Black Cats from the Toffees under David Moyes' stewardship in January 2017 for a fee of around £2.25m.

After a disappointing start and a summer where a video surfaced of him questioning the motives of the club as well as other players, Gibson had begun to find his form this term, with the Black Cats a visibly stronger force while he featured in the middle of the park this campaign.

However, yet another injury dampened his impact, and it was during that time where the latest off the pitch incident took place; for which he will appear in court next month.

Gibson made 27 league appearances across his 14-month spell with Sunderland and was out of contract this summer.