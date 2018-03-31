In-Demand Leicester Midfielder Discusses Interest From Premier League Heavyweights

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has distanced himself from speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool, and claimed that comparisons with Chelsea star N'Golo Kanté are still premature.

The Nigeria international has become one of Leicester's most important players following a £15m move from Belgian side Genk in 2017, and the 21-year-old is widely considered to be one of the biggest prospects currently in European football.

Ndidi is expected to leave Leicester City this summer following his participation in the World Cup, with Liverpool currently leading the race for his signature.

Keita's creativity

Jorginho's passing

Ndidi's physicality



That would be such a beautiful midfield for LFC 😍 — LFC TRANSFERS HQ (@lfctransfershq) March 22, 2018

However, the hard-hitting Foxes midfielder is adamant that he isn't thinking about what potential moves away from the King Power Stadium could present themselves this summer.

"I don’t think about this," Ndidi told the Sun. "Any move to a bigger club will take care of itself if I keep doing my thing."

The youngster has been getting praise throughout his time in England and most recently has been compared to former Leicester City midfielder Kanté - a comparison which was first made as soon as he signed for the club.

Not a criticism of him at all but don't get it into your heads that Ndidi is as good as Kante. Ndidi is a really bright player but Kante is a freak and gets into nearly any side on the planet. — Dan (@Dan_Turner_93) March 18, 2018

But Ndidi insisted that he wants to be his own player and isn't interested in being 'the next Kanté', a tag which thrown around all too often in European football.

"I didn’t focus on the talk that I was going to be the next Kante," Ndidi added. "I just concentrated on coming in and doing my thing - to play like ‘Ndidi’. My view was as long as I did that, everything would be OK."