FA Charge Wigan Athletic for Pitch Invasion After FA Cup Win Over Manchester City

Wigan Athletic have been charged by the FA over the pitch invasion that occurred after their FA Cup victory over Manchester City in February.

The Latics pulled off a shock 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Manchester City at the DW Stadium, with a 79th minute strike from Will Grigg enough to see Wigan through to the quarter finals of the tournament, where they eventually went out to Southampton after losing 2-0.

But after the game the home side's fans stormed onto the pitch in celebration of their victory. During the pitch invasion, the Citizens star Sergio Aguero had an altercation with one of the Wigan supporters, however the striker faced no punishment for the incident.

Image by James Markovic

The Latics have now been charged by the FA because of their failure to prevent spectators and unauthorised people from entering the pitch in the aftermath of the game.





A statement on the FA's official website read: "Wigan Athletic have been charged for failing to ensure that no spectators or unauthorised persons encroached onto the pitch at the Emirates FA Cup match against Manchester City on Monday 19 February."

The League One side will have until 6pm on Monday, 9 April to respond to the charge. City and Wigan were both charged by the FA back in February for failing to control their players after Fabian Delph's red card in the game.

On Friday, Wigan beat Oldham 3-0 to restore their lead at the top of League One to go a point clear of Blackburn Rovers, with a game in hand. The Latics only have nine games left in the league this season.