German Report Claims Arsenal Face April Race to Snap Up Bernd Leno on Cut-Price Deal

Arsenal can secure Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno for a mere €25m (£21.9m) if they agree to buy the player before the end of April, according to reports in Germany.

Sven Mislintat has labelled the 26-year-old shot-stopper as a priority target for this summer, with current number one Petr Cech failing to instil confidence into the Gunners' defensive line.





And according to Bild, as quoted by the Islington Gazette, the north London outfit can secure the talented custodian on a cut-price deal if they act before the end of next month.

Thinking about exploring GK candidates for Cech's replacement. Landed on these guys:



Jan Oblak

Timo Horn

Bernd Leno

Ralf Fahrmann

Emi Martinez



Am I missing anyone we should consider? Dont think we'll go big big which may rule out Oblak. — You Are My Arsenal (@YouAreMyArsenal) March 21, 2018

Arsenal are said to be one of several clubs monitoring Leno, with Real Madrid, Napoli and Liverpool three names touted alongside.

However, should no club be able to reach an agreement with the player before the end of April cutoff, Bayer Leverkusen will regain the power of increasing their demands to whatever they see fit.

Goalkeeping has been a significant issue for Arsene Wenger's men this term, with Cech culpable of six errors which have led directly to goals.

I like him, but of course I would prefer Oblak. Leno is better than Horn though. So Oblak is my first choice, but Leno wouldn't be a bad second choice if Oblak can't be bought. — Who Cares☭ (@whocares6666666) March 20, 2018

David Ospina, meanwhile, has declared his interest in leaving the club this summer in search of more regular game time, and with both out of contract at the end of next season, Arsenal will be keen to act fast.

Leno is currently under contract at the BayArena until 2020, meaning missing this opportunity would drastically increase the player's price tag.

Of the 27 league games he has featured in so far this term, the 26-year-old has maintained eight clean sheets; two less than Cech, although the 35-year-old has recorded three more games.