Home Grown Defender Reveals He Was Close to Magpies Exit Before Being Offered 6-Year Contact

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has revealed how a substitute appearance against Liverpool in 2013 saved his career at St James' Park after being told that he didn't have what it takes to play for the Magpies.

The hometown left back claims that former manager Alan Pardew said he didn't have 'what it takes to play in my team' following two loan spells with St. Mirren.

However, the outcast defender was called upon during the early stages of the 2013/14 season and Dummett was offered a six-year contract immediately after scoring Newcastle's second goal in a 2-2 draw against Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool.

"When I came back at the end of the season, Pardew told me he was giving me another one-year contract but said, ‘I don’t think you’ve what it takes to play in my team'," Dummett told the Times. "It was a shock. It was one of those: there you go, another contract, but you’re not good enough. You’ve got no chance, basically.

"My response was to say, ‘It’s up to me to prove you wrong,’ and I think Pardew liked that. I’m naturally fit, but I worked even harder on my fitness and either started or came on for every pre-season game that summer."

Dummett, who recently signed a new contract at the club, went on to discuss how he was awarded a huge contract by the Newcastle hierarchy after a substitute appearance against Liverpool, despite having been told that his future at St James' Park was in doubt.

"We played Manchester City in our first Premier League game, Steven Taylor was sent off and I came on," he continued. "Against Liverpool, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa was sent off, I came on again and scored.

"The club asked me to sign a new six-year contract straight after that, which was quite a difference. It just shows what can happen. You have to be lucky to get an opportunity, but then you have to take it."