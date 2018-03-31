Inter 3-0 Hellas Verona: Inter Cruise to Comfortable Victory Over Serie A Strugglers

Inter remain fourth in the Serie A table and have piled the pressure on those chasing them in the race for Champions League qualification by cruising to a comfortable 3-0 win over strugglers Hellas Verona.

The Nerazzurri were in complete control for most of the game and it only ever seemed like their would be one outcome. Early goals from Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic put the hosts in control, before Icardi added a third early on in the second half.

The result consolidates Inter's place inside the top four and increases their chances of leapfrogging third placed Roma, who drew 1-1 with Bologna earlier today.

Inter came bursting out of the blocks and took no time at all in taking the lead. A quick throw in put Mauro Icardi through on goal just 35 seconds in to slot past the keeper and score his 101st Inter Milan goal.

They continued to control the opening exchanges and it did not take long for them to double their lead. A delightful ball over the top from Marcelo Brozovic put Ivan Perisic in behind to volley home his ninth goal of the season.

13' The lads are on 🔥🔥#Brozovic with a perfect long ball to #Perisic who finds the net via the inside of the post! #InterVerona 2- 0 pic.twitter.com/Z3O7tIvQxe — Inter (@Inter_en) March 31, 2018

The Verona defence was caught out again and again in the first half, with Inter's creativity proving too much to handle.

The home team were unable to add to their tally before half-time, but it took just three minutes in the second half for Icardi to get his second goal of the game. A lovely ball across the box from Perisic put it on a plate for the Argentine and he made no mistake.

Icardi has 24 Serie A goals this season. As many as when he set his personal best in Serie A 2016/2017. — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) March 31, 2018

The second half proved similar to the first, with Inter controlling possession and Verona not creating much to scare their hosts. Miranda and Milan Skriniar were fairly untested throughout and it never really looked like the struggling side would get back into the game.

Verona's best chance came in the 70th minute. Mohamed Fares fired a snapshot towards goal only to see the attempt smash against the post and deflect away to safety.

Inter continued to create chances as the game drew to a close and Roberto Gagliardini was unlucky not to add a fourth when his free header flew just inches wide with 10 minutes to go.

79' @gaglio94 looks determined to get on the scoresheet. First a left-foot effort is blocked for a corner. He then wins the header from it but can't keep it on target! #InterVerona 3-0 pic.twitter.com/rA5JXY37r4 — Inter (@Inter_en) March 31, 2018

It went from bad to worse for the 19th-placed side in the 90th minute, when goalkeeper Nicolas Andrade blocked Eder as he ran through on goal and earned himself a straight red card.

The Verona defence looked resigned to defeat pretty much as soon as the first goal went in and it is no surprise they are sitting second bottom in Serie A, in serious danger of being relegated at the end of the season.

The result puts Inter just two points behind third place Roma - the Nerazzurri also have a game in hand and will overtake them if they can record another victory.