Journalist Claims Harry Kane Will Feature in Tottenham's Squad for Sunday's Match Against Chelsea

Harry Kane will be in Tottenham's squad for the crucial match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, a journalist has claimed.

The striker was ruled out of England's international friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy due to an ankle problem picked up in the 4-1 win against Bournemouth and reports initially claimed he was facing a race to be fit for this summer's World Cup.

However, Football.London's Alasdair Gold has stated Kane will be in the squad to face the Blues on Sunday as Tottenham look to cement a place in the Premier League's top four.

I understand a certain Harry Edward Kane is in Spurs' matchday squad for tomorrow's game at Chelsea. I said a couple of weeks back that he always had this game in mind to return. That he's done it shows the man really is a machine. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) March 31, 2018

Spurs are currently five points ahead of Chelsea with a superior goal difference but have a notoriously poor record at Stamford Bridge, failing to win there since the inception of the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Kane's return from injury is a huge boost for Tottenham, even if the 24-year-old is only fit enough for a spot on the bench.

Son Heung-min is expected to lead the line in Kane's absence, with Mauricio Pochettino previously unwilling to comment on Kane's availability for Sunday's crunch tie.

The Spurs boss said: "We need to assess him [Kane]. He is very positive and he is doing very well.





"Every day he is improving. We need to assess him in the next few days. It’s difficult now to say yes or no."

Kane has scored 24 Premier League goals this season, second only to Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, whose strike against Crystal Palace on Saturday took him to 29 for the campaign.