Leeds United Boss 'Delighted' With Bolton Win as Fringe Striker Scores First League Goal

Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom was 'delighted' that his side were able to claim all three points against Bolton on Friday, but admitted that the Peacocks made life difficult for themselves by not taking their chances.

An early strike from Caleb Ekuban, his first Championship goal since leaving Chievo Verona last summer, had put Leeds into the lead and their advantage was doubled shortly after the break by Pablo Hernández.

Adam le Fondre pulled a goal back for Bolton but the visitors were unable to mount a comeback at Elland Road, a result which has left the Trotters just six points clear of the relegation zone.

👏 | Today’s attendance is 35,377 including 2,480 travelling Bolton Supporters. Thank you for your fantastic support #ALAW pic.twitter.com/9PQDEUj47y — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 30, 2018

“I’ve always said the best bit of this job is the games and the best bit of that is winning," Heckingbottom told BT Sport. "That’s what it’s all about so I’m delighted with the win and the three points. And it was deserved.

"[We started well] in both halves. We wanted to be on the front foot and aggressive and set the tempo.

👏 | @Ronaldo_Vieira8 is named the Sponsors’ Man of the Match after his performance against Bolton today pic.twitter.com/fAXVDIt9WO — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 30, 2018

(You may also like Picking a Starting XI of Championship Stars Who Are Likely to Be at the World Cup)

"Ultimately it was us who made the game difficult for ourselves by not really capitalising when we were on top, not taking our chances and conceding when we were in a comfortable stage of the game.

"There were definitely a lot of chances we should’ve put away."