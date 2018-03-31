Liverpool Fans Hail Jurgen Klopp After 'Genius' Tactical Switch Ends in Winning Goal Against Palace

Liverpool fans generally do not like Dejan Lovren, so they were presumably disappointed to see Jurgen Klopp send him on to replace Adam Lallana against Crystal Palace after the midfielder suffered an injury just four minutes into his first appearance of the season.

Lallana had come on together with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Sadio Mane and Giorginio Wijnaldum in the second half, but his untimely injury left the German tactician with a huge decision to make.

Many expected Danny Ings to go on to augment the attack, yet Klopp opted to throw Lovren in, switching to a back three in a move which meant that Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold would have to operate as wing-backs.





It proved a winning tactic in the end as it was Robertson's cross that found Mohamed Salah in the box for the go-ahead goal that won the match 2-1. And fans waxed lyrical on Twitter following the final whistle.

What a result!! Klopp got it spot on bringing on Lovren and I thought he was mad. With Lovren on it allowed Robertson to be in the box which got us the winner! Great comeback and start to the weekend #LFC #CRYLIV — Shah (@ShahLFC94) March 31, 2018

Klopp genius putting on lovren switching to a back 3, pushing the full backs higher up the pitch. It was Robertson Carlos with the cross to find Salahs goal! — Narcissus (@Jozavellii) March 31, 2018

Think Klopp was smart to switch to 3 at the back when Lallana went injured. Granted Lovren didn't exactly inspired confidence but it freed Trent and Robertson to play as wing backs. Negates Trent's poor positioning and maximises his excellent crossing. Well played Klopp👏👏 #LFC — Chin Yu Xun (@footyyuxun) March 31, 2018

Forced upon him but many would have brought Ings on (yours included) - great change in tactic, Robertson higher up the pitch enabled that assist for Mo! #Klopp #LFC 🔴 — Anfield Talk (@Anfield_Talk) March 31, 2018

Liverpool's win shot them above Manchester United temporarily, but the Red Devils' 2-0 victory over Swansea City, later on, saw them reclaim the second spot on the Premier League table.