Liverpool Fans Hail Jurgen Klopp After 'Genius' Tactical Switch Ends in Winning Goal Against Palace

By 90Min
March 31, 2018

Liverpool fans generally do not like Dejan Lovren, so they were presumably disappointed to see Jurgen Klopp send him on to replace Adam Lallana against Crystal Palace after the midfielder suffered an injury just four minutes into his first appearance of the season.

Lallana had come on together with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Sadio Mane and Giorginio Wijnaldum in the second half, but his untimely injury left the German tactician with a huge decision to make. 

Many expected Danny Ings to go on to augment the attack, yet Klopp opted to throw Lovren in, switching to a back three in a move which meant that Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold would have to operate as wing-backs.


It proved a winning tactic in the end as it was Robertson's cross that found Mohamed Salah in the box for the go-ahead goal that won the match 2-1. And fans waxed lyrical on Twitter following the final whistle.

Liverpool's win shot them above Manchester United temporarily, but the Red Devils' 2-0 victory over Swansea City, later on, saw them reclaim the second spot on the Premier League table.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now