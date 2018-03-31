Liverpool Fans React to Crystal Palace's Painful Reminder Ahead of Weekend Meeting

Liverpool will be travelling to Crystal Palace for their first Premier League game back after the international break.

The Reds have continued their find form as they battle for a top four place. After bolstering their defence by signing Virgil van Dijk, and continuing excellence of Liverpool's front three, Jurgen Klopp's men could be considered contenders for the Premier League title next season.

The closest Liverpool came to the league title came in 2014 when they sat at the top of the table with just three games to go. But a draw and a defeat in their last three games gave Manchester City the chance to overtake them, robbing Liverpool of their first league title in Premier League era.

It was a 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace which ultimately denied the Reds their glory. The Eagles' Twitter page posted a reminder of that painful day, much to the anger of Liverpool fans.

In the second to last game of the season, Liverpool looked comfortable as they went 3-0 up against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Goals from Joe Allen and Luis Suarez, as well as an own goal from Damien Delaney, meant the Reds looked set placing one hand on the league title heading into the final day.

However, a spirited comeback from Palace and total copulation from Liverpool would spell heartbreak for Brendan Rodgers' men. Palace scored twice in as many minutes through Delaney and Dwight Gayle. In the 88th minute, Gayle added his second to draw the Eagles level.

One of the lasting images at full time was Luis Suarez crying into his shirt as his teammates tried to console him. It's safe to say Liverpool fans did not see the funny side of Palace's tweet.

Palace will be hoping to make it back to back wins on Saturday as they continue to battle for their relegation survival. The Eagles are two points above the drop zone, but have played a game more than some of the other teams around them.