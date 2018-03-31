Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Just 1 Goal Away From Matching Astonishing Premier League Record

Mohamed Salah will match an English top flight record that was set by Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2007/08 campaign, and then matched by Robin van Persie in 2012/13, if he scores against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Egyptian winger has scored in 20 separate Premier League games so far this season and just one more goal will see Salah match the record that was set by the two former Manchester United players.

Salah's previous Premier League experience during a brief spell with Chelsea left many fans wondering how the Egypt international would perform this season following a £37m move from AS Roma.

The 25-year-old has settled in perfectly under Jürgen Klopp and is a top contender to be given the Player of the Year award. Salah has an outstanding 36 goals and 12 assists across all competitions this season.

If Salah can find a way past a stubborn Crystal Palace defence then he will match a record previously set by Ronaldo and van Persie, two players who thrived in the Premier League and in Europe.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo made a move to Old Trafford when he was nothing more than a promising player from the Sporting CP academy. However, the Portuguese winger has gone on to dominate the footballing world - alongside Lionel Messi - over the last decade and is widely considered as one of the sport's greatest ever players.

Similarly, van Persie moved to England as a promising forward. After having most of his career at Arsenal disrupted by injury, the Dutchman would eventually go on to secure a move to Old Trafford where he would win the Premier League title. The striker then moved to Turkey before returning to Feyenoord last January.