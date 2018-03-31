Man City & Arsenal in the 'Front Row' to Secure Portuguese Starlet This Summer

By 90Min
March 31, 2018

Manchester City and Arsenal are leading the way to sign Benfica prodigy Joao Felix, according to reports in Portugal. 

The 18-year-old is widely regarding as one of the most exciting talents in the country and has attracted the interest of a number of European giants this season with his outstanding display ay youth level. 


However, according to sports newspaper A Bola, as quoted by football.london, the Citizens and the Gunners are in the 'front row' for the attacking midfielder, who is said to have a 60m euros (£52m) release clause. 

The same publication claims that both Manchester City and Arsenal sent scouts to watch the Benfica B starlet earlier this month to monitor the teenager's progress. 

But the top-flight duo are not the only English sides said to be showing interest, with fellow Premier League outfit Manchester United's scouts left impressed with Felix's ability as they watched on in October of last year. 

Despite the 18-year-old primarily being utilised in an attacking midfield role in Portugal, he has the ability to feature on the left wing as well as lead the line as a sole striker. 

The youngster's performances have forced Benfica boss Rui Vitoria to take note, and the talent could be in line for his first senior appearance this season if his excellent form continues. 

The teenager has five goals to his name and the same amount of assists so far this campaign across 22 youth appearances, and the Estadio da Luz management are in no rush to part company with their future star. 

