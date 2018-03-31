Man Utd Starlet Eyeing Old Trafford Exit as Host of English Clubs Monitor Situation

Manchester United starlet Dean Henderson is set to end his stay at Old Trafford in search of regular first-team football.

The on-loan Shrewsbury Town star is believed to have made it clear that he sees no future for himself with the Premier League giants and will forego carving out a career with them in favour of playing football elsewhere.

The claim comes courtesy of the Mirror, who have also reported that United's fellow top flight side Arsenal and Championship club Aston Villa are among a host of teams interested in landing Henderson this summer.

United are keen to retain his services, however, and are ready to offer the 21-year-old fresh terms to try and keep him out of the clutches of other interested sides.

Henderson has kept 13 clean sheets in 38 games for Shrewsbury so far this term - form which has helped the League One club to third position in their standings with seven games of the season to go.

His dominant displays for the Shrews earned Henderson an England Under-21 call up during the March international break and he made his bow for Aidy Boothroyd's men in the 3-2 win over Romania on 24th March.

13 - Dean Henderson has kept 13 clean sheets in League One this season; no other goalkeeper has kept more. Barrier. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 24, 2018

Henderson moved to United as a 14-year-old after six years with Carlisle United's youth academy, but he could be about to end his seven year association with the 20-time league champions to make a name for himself elsewhere.

Henderson has enjoyed loan spells with Stockport County and Grimsby Town in recent times and his experience at senior level is thought to be behind his desire to seek first team football way from Manchester.

With David De Gea the number one choice under Jose Mourinho and the likes of Villa and West Ham target Sam Johnstone also potentially staying on with United, it may be in Henderson's best interests to move on for the good of his career.

