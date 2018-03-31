Mario Balotelli Admits to 'Giving Up on Love' After Accepting Complicated Family Dynamics

Nice striker and former Liverpool man Mario Balotelli has insisted that he has matured and learned to accept his complicated family dynamics, which led him to admitting that he has 'given up on love'.

The 27-year-old is enjoying his most successful season to date after netting 22 goals this term, and after finally settling into life on the field he has acknowledged that whilst life off it is complicated, he has matured more than ever before.

Image by Joanna Durkan

After being overlooked for a return to Italy's squad during the latest international break, Balotelli explained how his two children and an increased level of maturity has allowed him to concentrate on his football endeavours with a devastating effect.





However, it has come at a cost to his love life as he told Gezzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia: “I’ve given up on love now. It’s difficult to find real love.

Mario Balotelli deserves a place in Italian squad 22 goals in 31 games for Nice this season is quite impressive. Leave the character defects aside — 👑 (@IamPeterDiamond) March 21, 2018

"I might give off the vibe of someone who just wants to have fun, and in part that’s true because I am still young, but in a woman I’m looking for respect, class, certain values: it’s not easy...I am looking for a woman who allows me to walk around with my head held high at having her by my side.

“Considering my profession, it’s tough to meet someone like that. This is why I said enough. My mother is fine, my biological parents Thomas and Rose are healthy, so that’s all that matters to me. The rest will happen by itself, if it happens,” he added.

With Balotelli impressing in Ligue 1 this season, the 27-year-old is being tipped to leave France as the likes of Inter, AC Milan, and West Ham have all been keeping tabs on the striker.