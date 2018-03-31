Newcastle Defender Claims Feud With Chris Coleman Behind Lack of Playing Time for Wales

Wales and Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has revealed the reasons behind his on-off international playing career under former Wales manager Chris Coleman.

Speaking in an interview with The Times (via WalesOnline), Dummett claimed: "Coleman said that provided he was manager he would never pick me for Wales again.

Image by Alex Beaney

"You have to be professional, but it was difficult. Under Chris Coleman I was going away knowing I wouldn't be playing.





"I wasn't picked for Euro 2016, but I was taken away for the friendlies and to cover for injuries until a couple of days before. I was gutted. I'd be thinking to myself, 'When am I going to get an opportunity?'.

"I didn't feel like I had a chance, like I was part of the squad, because I wasn't involved. I decided to have a break from it, to concentrate on playing for Newcastle."

Image by Alex Beaney

However, Dummett believes that after Ryan Giggs' appointment as coach of the Wales national side, things are looking up for his career in International football.

Dummett praised Giggs' recent impact in his new role: "It's been a different approach from Ryan Giggs and we've had a conversation.





"I told him that I wouldn't close the door - it's a massive honour to play for your country - but if I'd gone with Wales, got injured and Newcastle got relegated I'd have regretted it for always."

Since Paul Dummett has come back from injury we've only lost 2 games against Liverpool and Man City



Rock solid #PaulTheWall #NUFC pic.twitter.com/aQZsRjHLmo — Aaron Field (@AaronFi75350866) March 31, 2018

In turn, Giggs gave his verdict on the matter: "I had a conversation with Paul, because he hasn’t been in the last few squads. He just felt that it wasn’t the right time to come back. He wanted concentrate on his Newcastle career, which I have to respect. In the future we will wait and see."





With future European Championships and World Cups to target, Paul Dummett will certainly be trying his hardest to get back into the Wales side and rejuvenate his international career.