PHOTO: Alexis Sanchez Given Parking Fine as Media Remains Focused on Chilean's Troubles at Man Utd

Alexis Sanchez has been the focus of a lot of scrutiny since making his move from Arsenal to Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The Chile international has so far failed to play at his best for the Red Devils, where he has only scored once and failed to impress in ten appearances for the club.

United are yet to see the best version of Sanchez at Old Trafford, but his struggles on the pitch have been perpetuated further by reports that he is having trouble adjusting to life in Manchester off the pitch.

The latest media headline adds to Sanchez's woes in Manchester as he was spotted being handed a parking ticket after dining out at a Wilmslow restaurant.

The Sun managed to snap some shots of the 29-year-old's white Range Rover with a yellow parking ticket firmly fixed on the windscreen. Sanchez had parked on a double yellow line before heading out with his girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez.

Sanchez will have likely received a £70 fine, but could have that dropped to £35 if he pays within two weeks. As the Sun would like to remind you, this fine is merely pennies to Sanchez due to his £350,000-a-week plus bonuses deal at United.

There have been a number of reports suggesting that Sanchez is failing to adjust to life in Manchester and that he is struggling to get along with his new teammates. It was claimed that he was eating alone at the training ground and that he cuts an isolated and miserable figure.

It turned out that the reason Sanchez ate alone was because he trained for longer than the other players and so would eat later than everyone else.

Time will tell over whether United will be able to get the best out of Sanchez. But after being at the club for just two months, he still has plenty of time to prove what he can do for the Red Devils.