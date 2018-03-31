Reds Legend Ian Rush Claims ​Liverpool Superstar's Level Can Only Be Matched By Messi & Ronaldo

Former Liverpool star Ian Rush believes that only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are playing at the same level as Mohamed Salah.

Salah joined the Reds last summer and has had an excellent first campaign with Liverpool so far. The Egypt international has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 36 times. In contrast, Barcelona's Messi has appeared 43 times and scored 35 goals, while Ronaldo has netted 37 times in 35 games for Real Madrid this season, including 18 in 2018.

Rush has been impressed with the Liverpool forward, to the point that he claimed that his current level can only be matched by Messi and Ronaldo.

Image by James Markovic

Speaking to Sky Sports (as quoted by the Daily Mail), the 56-year-old said: "You can look at Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez and he is up there with any Liverpool forward to have come in.





"He's been absolutely amazing but the thing with Salah is that he is so down-to-earth as well. The game against Watford was the best I have ever seen him play, he was untouchable - not just because of his four goals but also because he wasn't selfish and was trying to make goals for his team-mates.

"There are only two players I have seen that can play at that level, and that's Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo."

As the international break is now over, Salah will be switching his attention back to Liverpool. His side are currently third in the Premier League table as they prepare to face Crystal Palace away from home on Saturday.