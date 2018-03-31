Roma Face Anxious Wait Over Midfield Ace's Fitness Ahead of Barca Clash Due to Possible Thigh Strain

Roma have been dealt a potentially massive injury blow ahead of their clash with Barcelona after Radja Nainggolan picked up a suspected thigh strain.

The Rossoneri midfield star limped off against Bologna on Saturday afternoon after just 16 minutes, and may miss his side's crunch first leg tie against La Blaugrana in the Champions League quarter-finals as a result.

Goal led with the story concerning Nainggolan just moments after he picked up the muscle problem, and the 29-year-old will now be a big doubt ahead of the contest at Camp Nou next Wednesday.

Nainggolan has remained a key component of Roma's midfield under Eusebio Di Francesco this term, and has weighed in with three goals and eight assists in 32 appearances to date.

The Belgium international featured for his national side during the March international break as he was recalled to the Red Devils squad after not being selected by Roberto Martinez for the three international breaks that preceded this month's one.

Whether his 31-minute run out in the 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia played any part in this setback remains to be seen, but Nainggolan will likely miss the next few games for Roma as the 2017/18 campaign reaches its conclusion.

Roma find themselves in third position in Serie A with eight matches left to play of this term and, whilst it is extremely unlikely that they will catch title contenders Juventus and Napoli in the hunt for the league crown, they will want to hold off challengers Inter one place below them.

Their job will be made harder by Nainggolan's possible absence, while their two-legged affair against Barcelona is even more difficult now without his quality in the centre of the park.

Barca will fancy their chances of seeing Roma off in the first leg ahead of the return fixture at Stadio Olimpico on 11 April, and the loss of Nainggolan will certainly help Ernesto Valverde's cause in that regard.

