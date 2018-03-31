Sam Allardyce Dismisses Concerns About His Job as Toffees' Up and Down Season Continues

Everton manager Sam Allardyce insists he is unconcerned by questions about his future at the club, and accused the media of trying to stir up uncertainty with speculation.

Allardyce took over at Goodison Park in November after the sacking of Ronald Koeman, and despite some inconsistent form he has managed to steer the Toffees to the magic 40-point mark, securing their Premier League future.

Everton fans have shown some discontent with Allardyce's style of football of late, leading some newspapers to question the the manager's future at the club, but the 63-year-old said that he did not listen to such reports.

"I have no problem with the security of my position and never have," Allardyce told a press conference, quoted by the Mail. "Only other people have created that insecurity.

"It is not an insecure position for me and never has been. You can create as much insecurity as you like with speculation but the reality is I have never felt insecure."

Allardyce also explained that he spends more time worrying about his team's performances on the pitch than he does about his own fate.

'[My future] will be determined by the players on how well they perform," he said. "I don't worry about that because if I did I would underperform myself and I can't afford to underperform myself. I accept the challenge and pressures that come with management."

Allardyce was speaking ahead of Everton's return to Premier League action against Manchester City this Saturday tea time.

Despite their underwhelming season, Everton could still clinch a Europa League spot if they finish seventh and the FA Cup is won by a team finishing in the top six. Burnley currently occupy that spot, three points clear of the Toffees.