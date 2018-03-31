Segunda Division Star Rushed to Hospital After Falling From Third Floor of Hotel

By 90Min
March 31, 2018

Albacete midfielder Pelayo Novo is in a serious condition after falling from the third floor of the team's hotel, the club has confirmed. 


The 27-year-old was set to feature in his side's Segunda Division clash at Huesca on Saturday; however, following the news, the tie has been postponed. 


Albacete have confirmed on their official website that player's condition is stable, but he has been rushed to hospital accompanied by the club's medical staff. 

"Our player, Pelayo Novo, has suffered a very serious injury this morning in the hotel where the team is staying", the statement read.

"Our player is stable and, for this reason, is being taken to Zaragoza Hospital, where he will be accompanied by club staff at all times. We will keep everyone informed about our player's health."

The team were staying at the Abba Huesca Hotel ahead of their trip to the top of the table side

More Soccer

