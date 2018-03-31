Barcelona's quest for another league title heads to Sevilla, where the two Copa del Rey finalists will meet on Saturday.

Barcelona is 11 points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid with nine games to go in the season and appears headed for yet another domestic crown. It has yet to lose in league play, which includes a 2-1 over Sevilla back in November.

Sevilla, meanwhile, has tumbled out of the Champions League places and sits in sixth place following a pair of consecutive losses prior to the international break. The club remains alive in the Champions League quarterfinals, though, and is braced for a matchup against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi's availability is uncertain after he was held out of Argentina's two friendlies against Italy and Spain with a minor leg injury.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.