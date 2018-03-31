How to watch Sevilla vs. Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday, March 31.
Barcelona's quest for another league title heads to Sevilla, where the two Copa del Rey finalists will meet on Saturday.
Barcelona is 11 points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid with nine games to go in the season and appears headed for yet another domestic crown. It has yet to lose in league play, which includes a 2-1 over Sevilla back in November.
Sevilla, meanwhile, has tumbled out of the Champions League places and sits in sixth place following a pair of consecutive losses prior to the international break. The club remains alive in the Champions League quarterfinals, though, and is braced for a matchup against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Lionel Messi's availability is uncertain after he was held out of Argentina's two friendlies against Italy and Spain with a minor leg injury.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Live Stream: You can watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.