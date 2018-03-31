Stoke Star Poised to Leave in the Summer After Complaining Over 'Lack of Quality' Around Him

Stoke City attacker Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed that it would take a lot to make him want to remain with the Potters next season.

The 26-year-old winger gave an interview to Swiss magazine Schweizer Illustrierte, slamming the club's ambition as it relates to bringing in quality players, even going as far as claiming that even a player with Ronaldinho's skill would find it hard to make an impact.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"The feeling that even a Ronaldinho could do little in this team is sobering," he declared (H/T the Stoke Sentinel).

"I had to realise that it's a bit different when you have players like Ribéry and Thiago at Bayern or Icardi and Kovacic at Inter. Here at Stoke I can not exert too much influence, simply because there is a lack of quality around me."

Shaqiri is having his best season in a Stoke shirt, scoring seven goals and providing six assists so far. But the Potters are facing relegation and are currently in the 19th spot on the Premier League table.

The Switzerland international has vowed not to stop fighting for Stoke as they look to remain in the top flight, but also admitted that he won't be motivated to stay unless the club make some serious moves in the transfer market at the end of the season.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"I can not just down the tools but it would take something extreme for Stoke in the transfer market this summer to revive my enthusiasm," he added.

Shaqiri is contracted to Stoke until 2020, but the club may be powerless to hold on to him if they fail to stay up this season. Even if they do, it seems like it will take a lot of convincing on their part if they want him to stay put.