Virgil van Dijk's Smart Move May Have Been Quite Decisive in Win Against Crystal Palace

Virgil van Dijk could probably be credited with Liverpool's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Reds came back from 1-0 down to beat a side considered to be their bogey team, away from their home comforts. And while Mohamed Salah won it in the end with a late, close-range strike, Van Dijk's defensive switch-up may have worked a treat for the Merseysiders.

Van Dijk having to deal with Benteke because Matip can’t, wins one tackle against him and benteke hits out. — Michael Dobson (@Michael__Dobson) March 31, 2018

Former Reds forward Christian Benteke started the match quite brightly and caused no end of problems for marker Joel Matip during the first 30 minutes of the match.

But the newly appointed Holland captain, realising how much his teammate was struggling to contain the Belgian forward, did the intelligent thing and started marking Benteke instead.

Benteke absolutely destroyed Matip in that half. Not good enough from Matip to let him get away from him so easily for the goal.



Not surprising that since VVD took over marking Benteke Palace's threat has disappeared. — PS (@ps_ynwa) March 31, 2018

The moved worked brilliantly, with Van Dijk putting the clamps on the striker, even forcing him into two blatant fouls in frustration.

Had Van Dijk stuck to his initial task, Liverpool could have been troubled way more by the Belgian, who was doing well to hold the ball up for Palace before the Dutchman took over.