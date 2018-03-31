West Ham's James Collins Calls for Club Unity in Wake of Recent Ugly Scenes at the London Stadium

By 90Min
March 31, 2018

West Ham United defender James Collins has backed fans to stay behind the club after describing the scenes that marred the Burnley game as like 'nothing else I've experienced in football'. 

The Hammers' last home game against Sean Dyche's side earlier in March will be remembered more for the fan protests both on and off the pitch against the current owners of the club, rather than Collins' side losing 3-0.

Ahead of Saturday's visit of Southampton, Collins insisted that he hopes that those unsavoury incidents are a one-off and that the focus can shift to footballing matters ahead of some crucial games for the club. 

Image by Adam Barnish

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Collins said: "You can obviously sense that the fans are disappointed and frustrated at the minute but that certainly didn’t help anyone. And certainly not us on the pitch.

"We went 1-0 down, then all that happened in the stands and before you know it we’re 2-0 down and the game’s gone.

"So yes, obviously it affected us. We’ve got vital games coming up. And to play in fear of going 1-0 down and for that to happen again or something to go off in the stand... well, that’s not great, is it?"

(You may also be interested in David Moyes Calls on Stewards to Keep West Ham Players 'Protected' Ahead of Southampton Clash)

West Ham currently sit 17th in the Premier League, just two points above the relegation zone with only eight games remaining.

With the Hammers still to play Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea before the end of the season, Collins and his teammates will know the importance of earning three precious points on Saturday afternoon against a relegation rival in Southampton. 

