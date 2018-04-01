Arsenal Consider Summer Swoop for Leicester City Midfielder As Wenger Looks to Bulk Up Midfield

Arsenal are believed to be closely monitoring Leicester City's central midfielder Wilfried Ndidi, ahead of a potential summer swoop for the Nigerian international.

As reported by the Sun, the Gunners are desperate to add some firepower to their midfield in the summer, and see Ndidi as an ideal option.

The 21-year-old has impressed since facing the unenviable task of replacing N'Golo Kanté in the heart of the Foxes midfield, with his bustling, energetic displays seemingly catching the eye of Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, the Gunners could be put off the player given his poor disciplinary record this season. Ndidi has received six yellow cards and two red cards so far in his second campaign for the Foxes, including a sending off in Saturday's 2-0 win over Brighton.

Given Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka's reputation for wild challenges, Wenger may well look for a safer option.





Ndidi joined Leicester in 2017's January transfer window, in a £17m deal from Belgian top tier side Genk. The 6ft 2' powerhouse also has 14 international caps to his name, and is set to play for the Super Eagles against the likes of Argentina, Croatia and Iceland in this summer's 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are believed to be interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, as Los Blancos look to overhaul their squad this summer.





The Costa Rican keeper is set to be axed from Zinedine Zidane's side, with Manchester United's David de Gea and Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois among the favourites to replace the 31-year-old stopper.