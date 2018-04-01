Crystal Palace Goalkeeper Hints at Prolonged Selhurst Park Stay & Potential New Contract Talks

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has revealed he will sit down at the end of the season to discuss extending his stay at Selhurst Park.

The Wales international has been with the club since 2014 and has served the club well, making 83 league appearances to date and 100 in all competitions.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Hennessey would like to stay, as told to Saturday's matchday programme ahead of the Liverpool game, but it all depends on the right terms.

He said, as quoted by the Croydon Advertiser: "I'm hoping my future is at Crystal Palace, but we'll see.

"When the season is finished we'll sit down and discuss and hopefully I'll remain a Palace player. I like playing football here and I get on so well with the staff and the players, so I want to stay.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"Moving to Crystal Palace was a nice challenge for me, and since I have come here I have loved every minute. We might have had a lot of managers since I have been here, but there's always been a great bunch of lads.

"From the moment I walked through the training ground and met everyone, they've been excellent, as well as the fans."

Hennessey has kept four clean sheets so far this season, and if he can turn in some of his best form and keep a few more in the last handful of games then he will surely be granted the right terms to remain at the football club.

