Erik Lamela Denies Intentionally Treading on Cesc Fabregas During Infamous 'Battle of the Bridge'

Erik Lamela claims that he did not deliberately step on Cesc Fabregas' hand during the infamous 'Battle of the Bridge' match between Tottenham and Chelsea in 2016.

Tottenham had nine players booked during the notoriously ill-disciplined match at Stamford Bridge, in which Chelsea came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 and hand the Premier League title to Leicester City at Spurs' expense.

The two sides meet again this Sunday and Lamela, remembering that bruising encounter, denied that he meant to antagonise Fabregas by stepping on his hand as the Spaniard lay prone on the ground.

Lamela claims he didn't meant to step on Fabregas' hand during the Battle of the Bridge

"A lot of things went on in that game but that's football," Lamela told the Daily Mail. "I didn't see him [Fabregas], I was just walking. I stepped on his hand but it's football, no. It can happen.

"Sometimes defenders kick me without the ball and I'm not saying anything and no one sees. It's part of the game."

Tottenham have not won at Stamford Bridge since 1990 and Sunday's game is arguably one of the most important matches between the two teams since then.

Spurs currently occupy the final Champions League spot and a win would move them eight points clear of 5th-placed Chelsea, dealing a potentially fatal blow to the Blues' top four hopes.

Antonio Conte's side were runaway Premier League champions last year, with Tottenham finishing as runners-up, but both sides have found it tougher this season as Manchester City have emerged as the dominant force.

Both were eliminated in the Champions League last 16 but could yet meet in the FA Cup final. Spurs face Manchester United on 21 April, one day before Chelsea play Southampton in the other semi final.