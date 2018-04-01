Everton Consider Move for Shakhtar Donetsk Manager As Ukraine Side Prepare New Contract

Everton are considering an attempt to lure Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca to Goodison Park, but may be put off by Portuguese boss' financial demands.

The Toffees are considering the future of Sam Allardyce, who arrived at the club in November to help stave off relegation fears after Ronald Koeman was sacked for a poor start to the season.

Allardyce has managed to propel the club to safety, but has done so in underwhelming fashion. A 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday leaves Everton ninth in the Premier League, six points behind Burnley, who currently occupy the final Europa League place.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Allardyce's style of football has come in for some criticism from Toffees fans, and he has swerved questions about his future at the club, preferring to take things game by game.





Fonseca would be a more exciting option, but according to the Sun Shakhtar are prepared to offer him an £8m-a-year deal to stay at the Ukrainian champions.

Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti are among Everton's other options, but both would also command high salaries.

Fonseca stepped into big shoes at Shakhtar when he replaced Mircea Lucescu, who won eight league titles in his 12 seasons as Shakhtar manager, establishing them as the dominant force in Ukraine where Dynamo Kiev had previously ruled the roost.

👀 | Everton will replace Sam Allardyce with Paulo Fonseca at the end of the season, according to reports this evening.https://t.co/TvVyS98a5k | #EFC pic.twitter.com/hHDW1XLLl2 — Read Everton (@ReadEverton) March 27, 2018

(You may also be interested in Sam Allardyce Dismisses Concerns About His Job as Toffees' Up and Down Season Continues)

Fonseca has picked up where Lucescu left off with a league and cup double in 2016-17, followed by a similarly successful campaign this year. Shakhtar are six points clear at the top of the league and into the semi finals of the Ukrainian Cup for the 12th consecutive season.

They are also one of only four sides to have beaten Manchester City this season, winning against a weakened City side in their final Champions League group match. They progressed to the knockout stages, but were eliminated by Roma.