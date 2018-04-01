Glenn Hoddle Claims Dele Alli Should Start Ahead of Jesse Lingard for England At the World Cup

Former England boss Glenn Hoddle believes Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli can provide a more potent attacking threat than his main positional competitors this summer.

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard was Gareth Southgate's preferred option during the Three Lions' 1-0 win in Holland and their 1-1 draw with Italy at Wembley; providing a goal and an assist across both contests.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

However, the ex-national coach stated in his column for the Daily Mail that despite the 25-year-old Red Devil's impressive contribution last month, Alli can still provide more up front than the north west-based playmaker, as he can compared to any other English midfielder.

“I know he often plays as a No 10 for Spurs because of his relationship with Harry Kane, but the way Gareth Southgate seems to be setting up, I think he’d be best suited as one of three midfielders in a 3-5-2”, the 60-year-old wrote. “It will take a certain amount of adjusting his game but won’t require anything he can’t do.

At the rate Jesse is playing , Alli isn't making the starting XI for England in Russia. — SCHOLES (@iamscholes) March 31, 2018

“And if you look at his rivals for the position — Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Jack Wilshere — he is a better goalscorer than any of them. An in-form Dele Alli is probably even better than Jesse Lingard in that regard.”

Despite the feeling Alli is currently enduring a difficult season, heading into Tottenham's clash with Chelsea the 21-year-old had netted 10 goals and provided 13 assists.

However, despite his effectiveness for Spurs, the youngster has only netted twice during his 22 appearances for his country; a similar record to that of Lingard - who has scored once in his 10 showings.