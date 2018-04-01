Glenn Hoddle Claims Dele Alli Should Start Ahead of Jesse Lingard for England At the World Cup

By 90Min
April 01, 2018

Former England boss Glenn Hoddle believes Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli can provide a more potent attacking threat than his main positional competitors this summer. 

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard was Gareth Southgate's preferred option during the Three Lions' 1-0 win in Holland and their 1-1 draw with Italy at Wembley; providing a goal and an assist across both contests. 

However, the ex-national coach stated in his column for the Daily Mail that despite the 25-year-old Red Devil's impressive contribution last month, Alli can still provide more up front than the north west-based playmaker, as he can compared to any other English midfielder. 

“I know he often plays as a No 10 for Spurs because of his relationship with Harry Kane, but the way Gareth Southgate seems to be setting up, I think he’d be best suited as one of three midfielders in a 3-5-2”, the 60-year-old wrote. “It will take a certain amount of adjusting his game but won’t require anything he can’t do.

“And if you look at his rivals for the position — Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Jack Wilshere — he is a better goalscorer than any of them. An in-form Dele Alli is probably even better than Jesse Lingard in that regard.”

Despite the feeling Alli is currently enduring a difficult season, heading into Tottenham's clash with Chelsea the 21-year-old had netted 10 goals and provided 13 assists. 

However, despite his effectiveness for Spurs, the youngster has only netted twice during his 22 appearances for his country; a similar record to that of Lingard - who has scored once in his 10 showings. 

